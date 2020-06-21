JUNE 9, 1945 - JUNE 4, 2020 Mary Lucille Thomas, 74, joins her mother and father, Jack and Lucille Thomas, in glory. She was dedicated to God and her family. She was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Mary Lou worked at Lab Corp, Holland Trucking and GTCC. She was currently working for Guilford County Schools as an assistant on a bus for special needs children. She tutored many inquiring minds. She enjoyed being a part of their learning. She loved the beach and trains, especially riding the steam train 611J and the Smokey Mountain Railway. Her big heart stopped beating. Please take a few moments to enjoy the memories you shared with Mary Lou and smile for her. She requested no funeral services. The family is assisted by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Greensboro.
