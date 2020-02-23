1926 - 2020 Eva Benbow Thomas died peacefully in her sleep February 19, 2020 at age 94 at Friends Home at Guilford. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at 2:30 PM, Sunday, March 1, at Grace United Methodist Church. Born Mary Eva Moore, she was the third daughter of Eva J. and Lewis Moore. Eva graduated from Greensboro (Grimsley) High School and was top-ranked in tennis, a sport that, as well as golf, she enjoyed most of her life. She graduated with art and drama degrees from Greensboro College in 1947 and taught art there for a few years after college. She was an avid lifelong GC alumna, received the Distinguished Alumni Award, and created an art scholarship in memory of her mother Eva J. Moore that she funded by selling her paintings. She went on to earn a master's degree in art and art education from Appalachian State University, and taught art and coached tennis at Southern Guilford High School. She enjoyed a long and happy marriage to Kyle C. Benbow, with whom she would fly planes and manage airports, and raise four children: Greg, Becky, Cindy, and Kyle. Sadly, KC, later Becky, then Kyle, would predecease her. She later married Dick Gant with whom she shared five happy years of laughter, golf and bridge. Several years after Dick's death, she married Willard Thomas who predeceased her after 26 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her beloved sisters, Dorothy Rue and Jane Adair. She is survived by her children, Dr. Greg Benbow (Katrina) of Richmond Va., and Cindy Benbow Flora (Stewart) of Greensboro. In addition to her children and step-children she was blessed with and loved 12 grand-children and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grace United Methodist Church, 438 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, 27401; Greensboro College to the Eva J Moore Scholarship, 815 W. Market St., 27401; or the charity of one's choice.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 1
Celebration of Life
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Grace United Methodist Church
438 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27401
438 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Celebration of Life begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.