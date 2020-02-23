1926 - 2020 Eva Benbow Thomas died peacefully in her sleep February 19, 2020 at age 94 at Friends Home at Guilford. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at 2:30 PM, Sunday, March 1, at Grace United Methodist Church. Born Mary Eva Moore, she was the third daughter of Eva J. and Lewis Moore. Eva graduated from Greensboro (Grimsley) High School and was top-ranked in tennis, a sport that, as well as golf, she enjoyed most of her life. She graduated with art and drama degrees from Greensboro College in 1947 and taught art there for a few years after college. She was an avid lifelong GC alumna, received the Distinguished Alumni Award, and created an art scholarship in memory of her mother Eva J. Moore that she funded by selling her paintings. She went on to earn a master's degree in art and art education from Appalachian State University, and taught art and coached tennis at Southern Guilford High School. She enjoyed a long and happy marriage to Kyle C. Benbow, with whom she would fly planes and manage airports, and raise four children: Greg, Becky, Cindy, and Kyle. Sadly, KC, later Becky, then Kyle, would predecease her. She later married Dick Gant with whom she shared five happy years of laughter, golf and bridge. Several years after Dick's death, she married Willard Thomas who predeceased her after 26 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her beloved sisters, Dorothy Rue and Jane Adair. She is survived by her children, Dr. Greg Benbow (Katrina) of Richmond Va., and Cindy Benbow Flora (Stewart) of Greensboro. In addition to her children and step-children she was blessed with and loved 12 grand-children and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grace United Methodist Church, 438 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, 27401; Greensboro College to the Eva J Moore Scholarship, 815 W. Market St., 27401; or the charity of one's choice.

Service information

Mar 1
Celebration of Life
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:30PM
Grace United Methodist Church
438 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27401
