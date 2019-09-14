NOVEMBER 11, 1930 - SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 Katherine F. Thomas passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Katherine was born November 11, 1930 in Little River, SC to the late Lemuel Fennell and Ina Causey Fennell. She was an avid animal lover and was very interested in flowers. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company. In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Thomas; a brother, Dwight Fennell; a sister, Johnnie Fennell Clark; and a great-niece, Holly Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy T. Williams and husband, Michael; a brother, Kenneth Fennell; a sister, Dr. Valerie Fennell, a grandson, Justin Williams (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Kynsleigh and Kasen Williams; a nephew, Edwin Clark (Nancy); and a great-nephew, Joshua Clark. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
