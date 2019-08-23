J. D. Thomas, Jr., 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital. A Guilford County native, Mr. Thomas was born on July 17, 1929, the son of the late Annie Nelson Thomas and Jesse D. Thomas, Sr. Following high school, Jesse worked both in the tool and sign business, progressing to the level of master pattern maker. Additionally he served in the National Guard for 2 years. Mr. Thomas was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying a Piper Cub, spending time with family and fishing. On October 8, 1951, he married Hallie Baker, and together they have shared 67 years. In June of this year, his brother Jack Thomas and sister Ellen Anderson passed away. Surviving are his wife, Hallie B. Thomas; son Tommy Thomas of Summerfield; daughter Delois "Dee" Causey of Greensboro; and a granddaughter Jennifer Johnson and her husband, Matthew, of Stokesdale. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro; Rev. Christi Taylor will officiate. There will be no formal visitation, but the family will greet friends following the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Thomas family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
