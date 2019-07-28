JUNE 2, 1931 - JUNE 24, 2019 GREENSBORO Jack Sylvester Thomas, a husband, father, grandfather, and friend, was lifted up in Grace to our Heavenly Father on June 24th, 2019. Jack was born on June 2nd, 1931 in Greensboro. He graduated from Greensboro High School where he was All-State in both baseball & basketball. He attended Guilford College prior to being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in fall of 1951. Jack entered the US Marine Corps in 1952 due to the Korean conflict, where he led the Quantico team to the Marine Corps championship, inspiring many servicemen to keep up the good fight and be a winner. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to professional baseball, playing for Boston and the San Francisco Seals. Then he was chosen to represent the US in a tour to Mexico where he pitched for the Red Wings. Jack loved his church. He was an avid fan of gospel, Christian and county music. He enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, and watching his beloved Red Sox, the Atlanta Braves and UNC Tar Heels. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Helen Napier Thomas; daughter, Jackie Smith; two sons, Bill and Marty (Terri); and one brother, J.D. Thomas; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019. There is a visitation planned at 1 p.m. with the celebration of life service to follow at 2 p.m. The service will take place at Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Rd., High Point,NC 27265. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Covenant Church United Methodist. The family wishes to thank Reverend Michelle Foster-Beckerleg and Darren Alexander for officiating the service, and Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel for assisting the family.
