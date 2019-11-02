DECEMBER 4, 1928 - OCTOBER 31, 2019 J.C. Thomas, 90, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hospice Home. He was born in Guilford County, on December 4, 1928 to the late Andrew Thomas and Lessie Thomas Thomas and was married to the love of his life, Betty Allen Thoma, for 66 years, who survives. J.C. was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He retired as a farmer after many years in his community. Survivors other than his wife, Betty Allen Thomas, include his daughter, June Thomas Williamson and husband, T.W. and grandson, Matthew Williamson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, John Kenneth Thomas, two sisters and three brothers. The graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Gibsonville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at his daughter's home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
