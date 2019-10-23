Beloved Charles Wayne Thomas, fondly known as "Tut," passed away from complications due to ALS on Monday, October 21, 2019. Charles was a native of Greensboro, and spent most of his life here. He has contributed tirelessly as a skilled and compassionate coach to youth sports, including baseball and hockey programs. Many of his former players suggest he has had a permanent and valuable effect on their lives. He was devoted to his family and took advantage of every opportunity to be with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He retired from the US Navy after serving his country for 20 years, including during the Korean War. He had a fulfilling career with the US Postal Service, from which he retired in 1992. He was admired and respected for his warmhearted sense of humor as well as his zealous business sense. He founded, developed, and managed Thomas Sales and Colfax Trading Company. He is preceded in death by: his parents, Charles Wesley and Bertha Farrington Thomas, his treasured wife, Ginger Kay Curtis Thomas, his brother J.T. Thomas, sister Mattie Lee Hunter, nephew, Ken Hunter, and niece, Amy Barber. He leaves behind his children: Doug Thomas and fiance' Betsy Lamb of Greensboro and Rick Thomas and wife Lisa of Kure Beach, daughter-in-law, Tina Thomas of Greensboro; grandchildren, Nicole Slovak and husband Juraj, Melissa Thomas, D.J. Thomas, Zach Thomas and Alex Thomas, great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Dominik Slovak; brother Joe Thomas and wife Dot; sister, Millis Barber and husband Jerry; nephews, Steve Barber, Calvin Thomas and Lane Hunter; nieces, Sharon Walker, Robyn Thomas, Marsha Szabo and Laura Thomas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hanes Lineberry, Sedgefield Chapel. Interment will follow immediately at Guilford Memorial Park. Family visitation will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 N Blount St #200, Raleigh, NC 27601 in loving memory of Charles "Tut" Wayne Thomas. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is serving the Thomas Family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
