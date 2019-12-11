GREENSBORO Aaron Thomas, 21, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12 at Power House of Deliverance Garden Cathedral, 1800 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
