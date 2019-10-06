DECEMBER 3, 1930 - OCTOBER 3, 2019 Wanda Lorraine (Oxner) Thies, 88, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Greensboro, where she volunteered in the office and taught Sunday School for several years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Walter Louis Thies. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Thies Lee of Edwards, California, her son, Eric Thies (Laura Yordy) of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and her daughter, Mary Ann Thies Smith (Robert) of Summerfield, North Carolina. Her grandchildren are Meredith Reittinger (Lance) of Edwards, California, Emily Williams (Zach) of Roanoke, Virginia, Isaac Smith of New Bern, North Carolina, and Eli and Owen Thies of Harrisonburg, Virginia. She also has 2 precious great-grandchildren in Edwards, California, Abigail and Noah Reittinger. Lambeth Troxler Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the family. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, Greensboro, North Carolina. Lambeth Troxler Funeral & Cremation Services 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.