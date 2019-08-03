MAY 16, 1930 - JULY 29, 2019 Catherine (Kittye) Thiele, born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on May 16, 1930, went to be with her Lord peacefully after a short illness in her home with family present on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Thiele; her parents, Sherman and Sussie Stubblefield; her brothers, Charles and Grant Stubblefield; and her son-in-law, Ben Long. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Catherine Driver (Berry) of Louisville, Kentucky, Cynthia Long of St. Petersburg, Florida and Candace Smith, MD (Brian) of Greensboro, North Carolina. She had 7 grandchildren, Jeremy Driver, Charis Driver, Daniel Driver, Andrew Long, Sarah Long, Katie Smith Brown (Kevin) and Nathan Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Milena Baylis. Kittye was best known for being a great wife, mother and grandmother. She lavished her love on her family and friends with her exceptional cooking, hospitality and always thinking of others. She graduated from Rossville High School in Rossville, Georgia and achieved a business degree from Mackenzie Business College. Over the years, she worked for Southern Bell, Connecticut Mutual Insurance Company and retired from the YWCA in Lexington, Kentucky. She married Henry on July 31, 1953 and was married just shy of 65 years. She had a strong faith in Jesus her Savior from her childhood. She was always an inspiration to her family and anyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Much appreciation to Angela G. from Comfort Keepers who took such great care of Kittye through her last moments on this earth. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, August 4 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S. Tremont Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403 with visitation at 1:30 p.m., service at 2 p.m and graveside thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to Ebenezer Lutheran Church. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
