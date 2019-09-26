APRIL 13, 1930 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 Mrs. Beverly Newton Thibodeau, age 89, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, Georgia. Born in Burlington, Vermont to the late Guy and Beatrice Booska Newton, Beverly resided for over 60 years in High Point, NC. She had resided in Statesboro the past few years and was a resident of The Gardens at Southern Manor. Throughout her life in High Point, she and her now late husband, Walter, owned and operated AeroChem Corporation, where she served as the secretary/treasurer. Beverly enjoyed many years as a member of a traveling bowling league as well as her weekly bridge club. She was also a member of the Women Investors Club. Her greatest joy was her family and cooking for them. Beverly was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents and her twin sister, Betty Frascadore. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Gale and Wayne Whitworth of Southport, NC; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Michelle Thibodeau of Statesboro, GA; her grandchildren, Bryan Whitworth (Heather) of Southport, NC, Scott Whitworth (Elizabeth) of Wake Forest, NC, Jeff Whitworth (Becca) of Greensboro, NC, Tyler Thibodeau and Cole Thibodeau, both of Statesboro, GA; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Laurel, Liam, Alexa, Eli, Nathan and Lyla; and two sisters, Janet Holden of Bristol, CT and Janice Tremblay of Aberdeen, NC. The family will receive visitors on Friday September 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Sechrest Funeral Service in High Point, North Carolina. Graveside services and burial will follow the visitation in Floral Garden Park Cemetery, Deacon Wally Haarsgaard officiating. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SechrestFunerals.com for the Thibodeau family. Sechrest Funeral Service 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.