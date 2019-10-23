Linda Bowman Thacker, 74, a resident of Gibsonville and former resident of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Beacon Place. Linda was born February 20, 1945 in Greensboro, the daughter of Clarence Julian and Mildred Pauline Crymes Bowman. Linda was a graduate of Sumner High School class of 1963 and worked with the P. Lorillard Tobacco Co. for 28 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Julian Bowman. She is survived by her husband, Darrell Ross Thacker of the home; her daughter, Kelly Thacker Helms of Charlotte; her son, Jeffrey Thacker and wife Maria of Reidsville; her sister, Nancy Powell of Greensboro; sister-in-law, Kaye Bowman of Greensboro; Linda's mother-in-law, Nira Knowles of Reidsville; grandchildren, Garrett Purdy, Daizy Thacker, Stephen Thacker and great-granddaughter, Violett Thacker. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Walter Daves. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda's memory to Beacon Place, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27455 or to Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. The family asks those attending the visitation or service for Linda to please come dressed casual. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
