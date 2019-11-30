JULY 15, 1937 - NOVEMBER 28, 2019 George Allison Thacker, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Flat Rock United Methodist Church with Rev. Earnest Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. George was a native of Guilford County and was a son of the late Joe Harvey Thacker, Sr. and Iverdell Ellison Thacker. He was a farmer and a member of Flat Rock United Methodist Church. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Essie Jane Gore, and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Thacker. Survivors are his wife, Anne Isley Thacker; sons, David A. Thacker and wife, Sherrie and George Randy Thacker and wife, Kim; daughter, Rita Thacker Hodges and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Gina Thacker Dalto and husband, Matt, Abbey Thacker Doss and husband, Jeff, Sherita Avant Inman and husband, James, Amanda Avent Butner and husband, Dustin, Lindsey Thacker Talton and husband, Phillip, Justin Thacker and Trev Wyrick; eight great-grandchildren and twins on the way in May; brothers, Sam Thacker and Joe Thacker, Jr.; sisters Joann Lowdermilk Marianna Neas and Molly Byrd; niece, Peggy Curtis and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock UMC, 6720 US Hwy. 158, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.