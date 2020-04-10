Helen "Peggy" Tesh, age 94, of Summerfield, NC, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Hospice of Rockingham County. She was born February 15, 1926 in Waycross, GA, to the late Ethel S. and L. Darr Shealy. Mrs. Tesh graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1948 and attended grad school at UNC-G. She taught kindergarten and first grade for thirty years in three Greensboro schools, Wiley, Murphey, and Sternberger. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Association of Early Childhood and the NC Association of Educators. She was a faithful member of Center United Methodist Church in Summerfield where she taught Sunday School and chaired many committees. She sang in the choir and performed many beautiful soprano solos. Mrs. Tesh is survived by her children, Jane Tesh of Mt. Airy, Martha Tesh Friesen and husband Larry of League City, TX, and Joseph Tesh and wife Mary of Summerfield, NC; grandchildren Tiffany Valent of Burien, WA, and Steven Tesh and wife Krystl of Oak Ridge, NC; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Camden. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tesh was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Tesh, and her brother, Darr Shealy, Jr. The family would like to thank the staff at Guilford House in Greensboro, NC, and the Hospice of Rockingham County in Reidsville, NC, for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Clyde E. Tesh Scholarship Fund in care of Center United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro, NC 27455. Hanes Lineberry is serving the family of Helen Tesh. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry
