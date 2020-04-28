January 8, 1928 - April 27, 2020 Gloria Elkins Tesh, 92, passed away from this life peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded in love and prayer with her family. Gloria was born January 8, 1928 in Guilford County, daughter of William Lacy Elkins and Ethel Berry Elkins, both now deceased. Mrs. Tesh was preceded in death by her loving husband, John C. Tesh Sr., and her two brothers, Curtis and Victor (Bud) Elkins. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, John Jr. and Corrine, William (Billy) and Laurie, Tim and Sharon, and daughter-in-law, Peggy Tesh all of Greensboro. Gloria is survived by five grandchildren, Brian, Brandon and Ali Tesh, Julie Tesh-Clark and her husband Jeremy Clark, and Kelly Thompson and her husband Patrick Thompson. She is survived by three great-grandchildren, Baby Harper Thompson, Sarah-Grace and Cooper Clark, and lots of grand and great-grand dogs. She is also survived by one brother, Shaffer Elkins and his wife Jane and several nieces and nephews that have been to her like other children. We have all been blessed by a lifetime of love and laughter that our "Gowie" has given us. She lived her life for God and His love was evident in the way she loved her family, her church family, her friends that she treated as family, and the countless families and children she helped unbeknownst to many. She was generous and giving, a blessing to all those that knew her. So many memories and stories fill our hearts with joy, knowing that the Lord got an energizer bunny and a "bedazzled jewel" and that our Gowie was reunited with the love of her life, her JC, our "Pawpaw," and they are now rendezvousing in Heaven. Gowie was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend to so many that loved her more every day we had the gift of her life. We rejoice in the full and happy life that she lived and we rejoice in knowing she is in Heaven. She left us a message to read in her final days here on earth: "Had a wonderful life- love all of you so much and thank you all for a wonderful family. -XXOO MOM" We know we will see her again one day. Her light will shine in each of us. We are grateful for her life. Acelebration of her life will be held at New Heart Community of Friends Church (formerly known as Hunter Hills Friends Church) with Reverend Jeff Bartolet officiating, at a later date when public gatherings are permitted and we can all praise the lord for her life and all the lives of those she touched. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Tesh Memorial at New Heart Community of Friends Church (1201 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407). Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
