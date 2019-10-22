AUGUST 17, 1946 - OCTOBER 18, 2019 Mr. Jerry Lee Terry, 73, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Philadelphia Baptist Chapel with Pastor Joe Chandler officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Jerry and Elaine Terry following the memorial service. Born in Person County on August 17, 1946 to the late John and Mattie Terry, Jerry was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Jerry loved the outdoors; whether it was hunting, fishing, or kayaking, nature was definitely his happy place. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Elaine Ballard Terry; daughter, Deanna Terry and her husband Robert Nicholas (whom he loved like a son); sisters, Carolyn Huffman and her husband, R.C. and Linda Shepherd and her husband, Bob; brothers, Flynt and John and his wife Carol; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Novant Health in Kernersville, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Philadelphia Baptist Chapel, 5515 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27455 or to the NC Wildlife Federation, 1346 St. Julien St., Charlotte, NC 28205. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
