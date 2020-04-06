NOVEMBER 1, 1941 - APRIL 4, 2020 Reidsville, NC Donald Wayne "Tootsie" Terrell, Sr., 78, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday April 4, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. A native of Guilford County, he was a son of the late Arthur Eugene and Myrtle Snider Terrell and had lived most of his life in Rockingham County. He was the owner/operator of the Highway 14 Fish Camp for 25 years, and was a former insurance agent. A former member of First United Methodist Church, he is a current member of Woodmont United Methodist/ Mission First. He served in the US Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was preceded in death by a sister Hilda Gaily. Surviving: his wife of 55years Brenda Terrell of the home, son: Donald Wayne Terrell, Jr. of Reidsville, daughters: Renee' Terrell and Dollie Terrell both of Reidsville, granddaughter: Katherine Carroll of Reidsville, Dr. Eugene Terrell and wife Dr. Eldora Terrell of Trinity, Garland Terrell and wife Clara of Thomasville, sister: Lois Carrick of Greensboro and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorials may be sent to: Mission First Community Meal Fund c/o Woodmont United Methodist Church 1926 Richardson Dr. Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.

