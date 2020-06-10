DECEMBER 31, 1929 - JUNE 8, 2020 Reva Farmer Teeters, 90, passed away early Monday, June 8, 2020, at Haven of Rest Adult Christian Home in Ridgeway, VA. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Fieldcrest Church of God with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Teeters was born December 31, 1929 in Rockingham County, NC, to the late Stephen Farmer and Pearl Thomas Farmer. Reva was a dedicated nurse for 40 years, working at Morehead Memorial Hospital as an O.R. supervisor and also in the nursery. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her four children, Patte Osborne (Brad), Robert Teeters, Jr. (Teresa) and Johnathan Teeters, all of Eden, and Susan Burns of Reidsville; eight grandchildren, Jeffery Teeters (Jordan), Ashley Taylor (Kelvin), Chasity Cobb (Jeremy), Josh Osborne (Alana), Ryan Osborne, Spencer Osborne, Jessica Bowers (Andy), and Matthew Edwards; six great-grandchildren, Delaney, Dakota, Paisley, Wyatt, Kolston, and Harper; and sister, Joann Brown of Eden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clinton Teeters, Sr.; daughter, Jackie Teeters; grandson, Clinton Teeters; three brothers, Glenn Farmer, Aaron Farmer, and Vernon Farmer; and six sisters, Beatrice Farmer, Arcola Farmer, Bobbie Jean Farmer, Iwania Gibson, Lillie Johnson, and Captolia Lefew. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and, especially, Haven of Rest Adult Christian Home for their loving and compassionate care these last few months. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
