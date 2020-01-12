APRIL 4, 1928 - JANUARY 9, 2020 Nina Proctor Teel, 91, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Friendly Ave. Baptist Church in Greensboro with Dr. Daniel Dickard officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at 3:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wilson, NC. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday evening, January 13, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel at 515 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. Nina was born on April 4, 1928 in Wilson, NC to the late Jesse C. and Elizabeth Bobbit Proctor. She retired from Jefferson Pilot Insurance Company in 1994, (now known as Lincoln Financial). Nina was a member of Friendly Ave. Baptist Church, the Gleamers Sunday School Class and a member of the adult choir for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Fletcher L. Teel; sisters, Nellie Hall and Elizabeth Moore; brothers, James "J.C." Proctor, Bobby Proctor, and Charlie Proctor. Nina is survived by her daughter, Vickie Teel Hester and her husband Charles of Browns Summit; six nephews; and five nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendly Ave. Baptist Church, 4800 Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Teel, Nina Proctor
