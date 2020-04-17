GREENSBORO Aisjon Teasley, 23, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. A candlelight vigil will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 on Mystic Drive. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

