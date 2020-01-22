DECEMBER 5, 1953 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Owen Franklin "Frankie" Teague, 66, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. He was an over the road truck driver who was proud of his 36 years and over 4 million miles on the road. He loved fishing, his dogs and most importantly his grandsons. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel; inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home of his sister, Linda. He was the son of the late Dan and Shirley Ann Lowe Teague and was also preceded in death by his wife, Denise Turner Teague. Surviving is his son, Franklin Daniel Teague; stepdaughter, Wendy Plummer Staley and her husband, Kevin; sister, Linda Sue Teague; grandchildren, Zachary Staley and Kadin Staley; nieces, Amy Moore and Ann Saul; great-nephews, Tyler Moore and Dustin Moore; and great-niece, Elainie Denny. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Frankie's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
Teague, Owen Franklin "Frankie"
