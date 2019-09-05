Mr. John Winford Teague passed away on August 8, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Allen and Associates Mortuary/Cremation. Visitation with the family begins at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury NC.
