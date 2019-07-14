JUNE 20, 1969 - JUNE 30, 2019 Dianne Teague-Cady of Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of Greensboro, NC passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 in South Carolina. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00PM Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service Chapel at 1118 N. Elm St. Greensboro, NC and the family will see friends immediately following the service. A native of Chapel Hill, NC , she spent her childhood in Reidsville and later moved to Greensboro. Dianne was a licensed cosmetologist in both NC and SC and she owned and operated Hairworks by Dianne in Greensboro for 27 years. Dianne is Survived by her husband: Richard Cady, mother: Barbara Cox Loy and step-father: Arlie and her beloved cats. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local SPCA in memory of Dianne. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC
