William Sidney "Sid" Teachey, of McLeansville, died at 7:25 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. Sid was born November 19, 1938 in Wallace, North Carolina and was the son of the late Daniel Robert Teachey. In 1945, he moved to the American Children's Home in Lexington, NC. He moved back to Wallace in 1955 and attended Wallace Rosehill High School and graduated in 1957. He excelled in sports, and played basketball, baseball, and was the co-captain of the football team. Sid played in the all-conference high school football state championship, and held the NC High School State record for total rushing yards for 14 years after he graduated. After high school, he attended Guilford College on a football scholarship. Throughout his adult life, Sid continued to love all sports, especially golf. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and traveling. His favorite places that he traveled were Alaska, Hawaii and Maine. Sid was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Robert Teachey. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vivian Argiro Teachey; children: Aliceson (Jeremy) Coble of Julian, NC, Katherine Teachey Fossett of Wilmington, NC, Edward Teachey of Wilmington, NC, and Sid Teachey Jr. of South Carolina; grandchildren: Victoria and Abigail Coble, Jessica and Patrick Gugger, and Morgan and Loren Teachey; sister: Rose Ann Gunter; several nieces, nephews, cousins, the "Home Kids" and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, 1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1414 Gorrell St., Greensboro, NC; burial to follow immediately after the service at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, NC. The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, all of the staff at Beacon Place, and Dr. Elizabeth Golding for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 14
Memorial Mass
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1414 Gorrell St.
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 14
Burial
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:30PM
Gilmore Memorial Park
6500 Liberty Road
Julian, NC 27283
