JULY 18, 1931 - OCTOBER 29, 2019 Wilbur DeWitt Taylor claimed the promise of the Resurrection October 29, 2019, after a long and active life. Born July 18, 1931, he grew up in south Georgia, moving to North Carolina as a young man. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, an active member of his church, and a dedicated family man. He enjoyed gardening, fishing with his grandson Travis, and puttering around in his shop. He was the consummate tinkerer. His children are grateful for the values he instilled in them: he did not use people for his advantage; he was true to his word; and he was loyal to family and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Ellen Margaret Taylor, father Wilton DeWitt Taylor, mother Helen May Lord Taylor, grandson Jason Michael Taylor, brother Robert Lee Taylor (Brenda), and the mother of his children, Hester "Peggy" Angel Lane Taylor. He is survived by brothers Otis Lamar (Sylvia), and Willie Marvin (Barbara, deceased) Taylor; sisters Ora Katherine Gillespie (Beverly) and Margie Elizabeth Falls (Winfred); daughters Teresa Gail Griffin (Henry) and Terah Beth Henley (Tim); sons Timothy Wayne and Michael DeWitt Taylor; granddaughters Crystal Lynn Taylor, Taylor Marie and Madelyn Renea Henley; grandson Travis Wayne Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at Advantage Chapel at 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC, Saturday November 2 at 3 p.m. Rev. Dr. Robert Hefner and Rev. Michael Barrett will officiate. The family will receive guests after the service at the chapel.
