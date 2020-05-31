JULY 27, 1944 - APRIL 18, 2020 Our dear mom and memaw donned her wings and departed this world on April 18, 2020. Consistently strong-willed, she waited until those she loved dearly could be by her side. Born July 27, 1944 in Hagerstown, MD, the youngest of three girls to Edgar and Elsie Alligood. At the age of 4yrs, Suzy returned with her family to native soil settling in Havelock, NC. Although she briefly lived in PA as an adult, she proudly proclaimed herself a "Carolina Girl" through and through. Sharing memories of the skate rink where she learned to dance the shag to southern beach music. Known to be sometimes stubborn, mom liked to say she was born with a Pall Mall in one hand and a bourbon in the other. By nature a private person, she demonstrated devotion to her family through her actions. Checking in on her nieces, giggling with her sisters, proudly attending many grandchild events, never failing to make and bring her deviled eggs, and always steadfast, no matter the request, when one of her three children called. Sue loved her church family at Hinshaw United Methodist in Greensboro, where she spent much of her time in service to her faith through care for others. Sue "Memaw" Taylor is survived by her sister Patricia Alligood Groft, daughter Tracy Porter, son Jim Mohr, son Randy Mohr, five grandchildren: Stephen, Will, Adam, Lauren and Katie, 3 great-grandchildren: Rian , Alice, Ryan, and beloved nieces and their families. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the Hinshaw Church community for your love and concern for our mother, and to the UNC Hospice nurses and staff who quickly mobilized to support our family and ensure our mother's comfort. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to either of these organizations. American Cremation and Funeral Service 1204 Person St Durham, NC 27703
