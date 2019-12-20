Sarah Cecelia Ferguson Taylor, 78, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. The funeral will be Monday, December 23, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Murphy Dodson Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

