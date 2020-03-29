MAY 25, 1933 - MARCH 27, 2020 Robert Price Taylor, 86, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. A Campbell County, VA native, Robert was born on May 25, 1933, to the late Langhorne and Julia Davis Taylor. Robert served in the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Rowe. He loved playing golf, fishing, and being out on the water. He has been a member of Madison Presbyterian Church for the last 44 years. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Buddy Taylor; and his sister Judy Rogers. Robert is survived by his wife, Jane Cure Taylor, of the home; three children, Robert (Bob) Price Taylor, Jr. (Liz) of Aiken, SC, Martha Taylor Kosmatin of Clayton, NC, and John Taylor (Gina) of Kernersville; his brother, Jimmy Taylor of Lynchburg, VA; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Sydney, Jason, Josh, Jordan, Michael, Katie, and Maggie; and nine great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Honor, Hudson, Zen, Mike, Latham, Emerson, Beau, and Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Taylor and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.