MAY 25, 1933 - MARCH 27, 2020 Robert Price Taylor, 86, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. A Campbell County, VA native, Robert was born on May 25, 1933, to the late Langhorne and Julia Davis Taylor. Robert served in the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Rowe. He loved playing golf, fishing, and being out on the water. He has been a member of Madison Presbyterian Church for the last 44 years. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Buddy Taylor; and his sister Judy Rogers. Robert is survived by his wife, Jane Cure Taylor, of the home; three children, Robert (Bob) Price Taylor, Jr. (Liz) of Aiken, SC, Martha Taylor Kosmatin of Clayton, NC, and John Taylor (Gina) of Kernersville; his brother, Jimmy Taylor of Lynchburg, VA; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Sydney, Jason, Josh, Jordan, Michael, Katie, and Maggie; and nine great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Honor, Hudson, Zen, Mike, Latham, Emerson, Beau, and Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Taylor and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries