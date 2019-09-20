JUNE 9, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 John W. Taylor, 90, died on September 17, 2019, in Greensboro, NC. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie Joann Scott Taylor, as well as his parents and two brothers. He is survived by daughter Robbin O'Neal (Bob) of Greensboro, NC, daughter Rebecca Elias (Jim) of Greensboro, NC and granddaughters Casey Elias and Ashley Elias, as well as numerous extended family members. Following graduation from Union Mills High School in Union Mills, NC, John graduated from Wake Forest University where he earned his bachelor of science degree. He also attended Appalachian State Teachers College, where he earned his master's degree. John proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, in a MASH unit. He began his career as a chemistry teacher. He went on to become the first principal of Foust Elementary School. He also was principal of Mendenhall Junior High and Vandalia Elementary schools. John was an active member of his church, the Greensboro Lions Club and Greensboro Elks Lodge #602. He was an avid lover of tennis, gardening, bee keeping, woodworking, camping and the outdoors. But his wife, daughters and granddaughters were the lights of his life. The family would like to thank all of his wonderful caregivers at Cone Hospital Unit 3 East, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Friends Homes Guilford for their loving and compassionate care over the years. We feel honored that his last days were spent where he wanted to be at Friends Homes Guilford. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Friends Homes Guilford in the Living Room at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Friends Homes Guilford, 925 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
