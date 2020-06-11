J. Ronald Taylor, 78, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on June 5th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sandra of 60 years, his daughters; Deborah Taylor, Dianne Chou and husband Steve; his grandchildren Robert and Lauren Chou. He worked in the textile industry before going into the construction business. He started Taylor Construction Company in the eighties and built many houses in Brunswick County, North Carolina until he retired. Due to coronavirus, there will be private burial. Memorials may be made to Mount Pisgah UMC or AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Patwardhan.

