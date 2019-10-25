JULY 10, 1935 - OCTOBER 23, 2019 Edward Green Taylor, 84, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, following a short illness. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, at 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel UMC in Reidsville with Pastor Eric Lineberry of Mount Carmel and Pastor Arie van Eyk of Providence Church in Greensboro officiating. Immediately following burial in the church cemetery, friends are invited to gather for a reception in the Mount Carmel Fellowship Hall. During his lifetime, Ed was a factory worker, a tobacco farmer, a school bus driver, and occasionally a substitute teacher. He made friends everywhere he went: in school, at work, on the golf course, in church. He was quick to smile and joke, but serious about his love for family and friends. He enjoyed sports, music, gardening, and plowing under a clear blue sky. Ed is survived by daughters Debbie Underwood (Harold) and Tammie McLean (Mickey), granddaughters Megan Tarrant (Mike), Valerie Nance (Jordan), and Maddie Shelton (Logan), great-grandsons Benjamin Tarrant and Levi Shelton, and brothers Charlie Taylor and Donald Taylor. He is predeceased by his wife Lois, his parents Roy Alvis and Sarah Hobgood Taylor, and siblings Dallas Taylor, Roy Taylor Jr., Audrey Carter, Dorothy Edmondson, Robert Taylor, Tommy Taylor, and Shirley Soyars. Memorial contributions may be made to Maryfield Nursing Home in High Point or the Mount Carmel Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
