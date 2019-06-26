GRIFFIN, GA Mr. Douglas Ray Taylor, age 76, of Griffin, GA, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Brightmoor Hospice. Mr. Taylor was born on August 23, 1942, in Leaksville, North Carolina. A graduate of Wentworth High School, class of 1960 and Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Raymond Taylor and Nell Knight Taylor; brother, John Milton Taylor. Mr. Taylor retired as an HR officer from Cooper Standard Company in Griffin. He loved the Lord, his church and his family. He also loved riding his motorcycle, playing golf, camping, and walking on the beach in Florida. Mr. Taylor was very active in many civic organizations serving on several boards. in Griffin. Survivors include his wife, Jolene W. Taylor; children, Tanja Taylor and husband, David; Patricia Taylor James; grandchildren, Taylor James, Maci James, Arran Taylor, Andrew Taylor; sister, Nancy Taylor Link and husband Henry; neice, Jennifer Link Jay of Reidsville, NC; nephews, John Taylor, of Garner, NC Jim Taylor of Oxford, NC and Richard Taylor of Wendell, NC and their families. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Staff of Brightmoor Hospice for the care shown to Doug and his family. A visitation will Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the Welcome Center of Griffin First United Methodist Church. Following the visitation a memorial service will be in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to any Hospice Home of your choice or a memorial to Doug's church. Griffin First United Methodist Church. 1401 Maple Dr. Griffin, GA 30224. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Doug Taylor by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.