On Friday, July 12, 2019, Carlos Arturo Taylhardat Finol of Greensboro, beloved husband, father, son, uncle, and brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. He was the son of Carlos Augusto Taylhardat Rodriguez and Ima Gisela Taylhardat Finol, who reside in Fort Worth, TX. Born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Carlos attended Liceo Don Bosco and moved to the United States, where he became a citizen. He went on to graduate from Guilford Technical Community College with an associate's degree in applied science. At the time of his death, he was a senior at Guilford College earning a bachelor of science degree in environmental studies and business with an anticipated graduation date of May 2020. He proudly worked for Honda Aircraft Company since 2013. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Carlos Alberto Taylhardat Sotillo and Alicia Rodriguez, and also by his maternal grandparents: Heriberto Finol Morillo and Lourdes "Lula" de Finol Cristalino. He and his family were members of Saint Pius X Catholic Church. He is survived by his adoring wife, Marianne Pace Taylhardat, and two children, Adelia Marie, aged 2, and Charles Arthur, aged 5. He is also survived by his mother and father as well as his brothers: Carlos Oswaldo Taylhardat Finol and Augusto Alberto Taylhardat Finol, who both reside in Miami, FL, and his sister, Francis Liz Taylhardat Finol of Fort Worth, TX. There will be a viewing and visitation with the family on Thursday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 19 at 2 p.m. at Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St, Greensboro. A man of great generosity and kindness, he never met someone he could not make smile. He was a gentleman with a huge personality who loved his children, his wife, his nephews and nieces, and all of his family and friends. Everyone who met him loved him, and he never took anything for granted. To all who knew him, he will be greatly missed. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Taylhardat family. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
