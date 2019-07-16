JULIAN Carlos Arturo Taylhardat, 36, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the family.
