AUGUST 9, 1935 - APRIL 28, 2020 Mr. Harold C. Tatum, 84 passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home in Bass Chapel. Graveside service will be Thursday 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park. A native of Greensboro and US Army veteran, he retired after 33 years of service from the Greensboro Fire Department. Surviving are daughters Sonya (John) Tatum Richey of Atlanta, GA; Stephanie (Don) Tatum Hughes of Greensboro, NC; three grandsons and two great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Foxx and one brother, Richard Tatum; two sisters-in-law, Patricia A. Bass and Hester Simpson and a host of family and friends. Professional services entrusted to Woodard Funeral Home. Special thanks to Dr. Firas Shadad, Cone Health Cancer Center and Authoracare Hospice. Woodard Funeral Home 3200 North O' Henry Boulevard

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Tatum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries