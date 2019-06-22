REIDSVILLE Joann Kimbro Tate, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Rockingham County Hospice Home. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Dr. Lance Cole officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Joann was born in Rockingham County to the late Jay E. and Effie Vaughn Kimbro and was the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Ruffin High School in 1958 and was valedictorian of her class. She was a member at Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church and was an accountant for 39 years. She loved spending time in the kitchen and considered her greatest accomplishment being "Nanny" to Katie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Talley and Emma Warren; brothers, Tom Kimbro and Lee Kimbro. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William D. Tate; daughter, Janet Tate Williams; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Williams and husband John Anderson; sisters, Mable Padgett and Mary Bratton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
