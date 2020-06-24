APRIL 7, 1975 - JUNE 20, 2020 Jennifer Teachey Tate, a dear, sweet, and loving person, went to be with her heavenly father on June 20, 2020. Jenn was born on April 7, 1975 to Betty Hoyle Teachey and the late James Clifton Teachey. She graduated from Grimsley High School in 1993 and from NC State University in 1996. Jenn and Don Tate were married on June 7, 2014. In her early career, Jenn worked in Raleigh, NC for several non-profit agencies that provided services for persons with disabilities. Soon after her dad was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, she relocated to Greensboro so she would be available to help her mom care for her dad as his illness progressed. These experiences made Jenn realize how fulfilling it was to help other people. She was particularly drawn to working with the elderly and disabled. In December 2019, Jenn completed the requirements for becoming a certified nursing assistant. In recent months she had begun working with a healthcare agency, providing the support elderly people needed to stay in their homes. Jenn had a caring and generous heart. She was always willing to share whatever she had with someone less fortunate than she. Jenn had a great sense of style and was a big HGTV fan. She used her talents to make each place she lived reflect her personality. Jenn loved her family dearly. She cherished time not only with her immediate family, but also with aunts, uncles and cousins. Jenn was the go-to person for saying the blessing at family dinners. In her blessings, she not only expressed gratitude for the food about to be served, but also for the people at the table and other loved ones near and far. Jenn's faith was important to her. Her faith helped to sustain her as she worked through life's challenges. A private memorial service for immediate family members will be held on Sunday, June 28. Memorial contributions may be given to the Pavillon Treatment Center Scholarship Fund, 241 Pavillon Place, Mill Spring, NC 28756. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
