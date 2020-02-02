DECEMBER 30, 1929 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Lardric Benjamin "L.B." Tanner, Jr., 90, formerly of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Well-Spring in Greensboro. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel, 212 West Swannanoa Ave, Liberty; officiated by Pastor Jason Frank. L.B. was the son of the late Lardric Benjamin Tanner, Sr. and Helen Fogleman Tanner. He was a member of the Liberty High School Class of 1947, UNC Chapel Hill Class of 1951 and a longtime member of the RAMS Club of UNC Chapel Hill and an avid fan of all Carolina games. L.B. served his country in the U.S. Army. After returning home, he was employed by Lorillard Tobacco Company, retiring after 31 years. L.B. married Delano Lambert, and they had a son, Lardric Benjamin Tanner, III, who resides at Murdoch Development Center in Butner, NC. L.B. is also survived by the Lambert family, who would like to thank the staff of Well-Spring Retirement Community for the love and care they showed L.B. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve L.B.'s family.
