JULY 14, 1948 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 William Little Tankersley III died at his home on February 15, 2020, following many years of living with post-polio syndrome. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Bill's life will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family will greet friends at the church after the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that friends consider a contribution to a charity of your choice. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Inc 1118 N. Elm Street
Service information
Mar 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Piux X Catholic Church
2210 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
2210 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 6
Visitation following the service
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2210 N. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC 27408
2210 N. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC 27408
