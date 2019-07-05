CHARLOTTE Harry Tangen, 85, formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Harry was a lifetime member of B. P. O. Elks and Midwood-Fortitude Masonic Lodge. After moving to Greensboro from New Jersey in 1990, he made many friends through the Greensboro Newcomers group, Optimist Club and Guilford College United Methodist Church. Harry was predeceased by the love of his life, Jean, in April. He is survived by his children, Donna, William (wife Fran), Russell (wife Jennifer), Gregg, and Danielle, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on July 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Guilford College United Methodist Church in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.