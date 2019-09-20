FEBRUARY 26, 1949 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 Reidsville, NC-- Howard Lee Talley, 70, of Reidsville, NC, affectionately known as "Duck" by friends and family, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday September 22, 2019 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Cemetery. A native of Reidsville, he was the son of the late Howard Leslie and Donna Elizabeth Kimbro Talley and had lived his entire life in Rockingham County. He was a former employee of Zarn, Inc. and the City of Reidsville; later, he owned and operated Foster's Grill for a number of years. Howard was an avid New England Patriots and UNC Tarheels basketball fan. He was a graduate of UNC-Greensboro with a B.S. degree in business administration. Survivors include his wife: Ann McKinney Talley of Reidsville, daughter: Misty T. Attaway and husband Daniel of Reidsville, son: Ryan Talley and wife Ashley of Reidsville, grandchildren: Will Attaway, Laurel-Ann Attaway, and Holland Talley and his good friend Cecil Stokes. Memorials may be sent to: the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409. The family will see friends 6 till 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Citty Funeral Home and at other times will be at the home. Online condolences may be sent to: cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
