APRIL 19, 1928 - AUGUST 30, 2019 Joseph Willard Tallant, 91, of Greensboro, passed away on August 30, 2019 at Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro. Joe was born on April 19, 1928 in Guilford County, NC to Robert Lewis Tallant and Bessie Smith Tallant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ester Electra French Tallant his son Steven Charles Tallant, brothers, Robert L. Tallant, Jr., and James Douglas Tallant, sisters Ruby Evelyn Tallant, Mildred Yvonne Brady and Amanda "Billie" Marshall. He is survived by his son Michael William Tallant and wife Sandra of Hendersonville, NC. and son John Robert Tallant of Winston Salem, brother Lloyd Blackburn Tallant, and wife Barbara of Greensboro and sister Peggy Frances Griffin and husband Tom of Charlotte, NC. Joe has five grandchildren: Rebecca Patterson of Hendersonville,NC ., Mary Katherine Helms and husband David of Concord, NC., Zane Tallant and wife Kelly of Baltimore, Md., Robert Tallant and Wife Ansley of Advance, NC,. and Adam Tallant of Charlotte, NC. There are eight great-grandchildren. Joe graduated from Guilford High school and in 1945 joined the United States Navy where he served with distinction for 20 years, earning the World War II Victory medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Joe then went on to a 20 year career with the United States Postal Service. Joe was a devoted and loving husband, caring for his wife of 60 years until her death in 2010. He enjoyed his life to the fullest, attending local sporting events and raising a yearly garden, whose bounty he loved to share with his children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Rarely did you leave "Pappy's" house without a bag of goodies. But his real love was his grandchildren. He would play wiffleball, baseball, softball and catch, tirelessly. They were the true joy of his life for as long as he lived. He was truly the best "Pappy" ever! Honoring Joe's wishes, there will be no public service. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and deepest gratitude to the loving staff at Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro as they guided us through this most difficult and emotional time and treated our father with dignity and respect. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410
