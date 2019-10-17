JANUARY 5, 1936 - OCTOBER 16, 2019 Mr. Richard Lee Talbert, Sr., 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October, 16, 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, with Rev. Bart Friddle and Rev. Nick Scandle officiating. Mr. Talbert was born on January 5, 1936 in Greensboro, son of the late Sam H. and Lillian Beach Talbert. He was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. A U.S. Army veteran, he retired from Norandex Siding as a truck driver following 18 years of service. He was an avid sports fan, particularly the Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers, and loved wood working. Survivors include his wife of almost 57 years, Kay Apple Talbert; children, Karen Talbert and Randall Talbert, both of Greensboro, and his puppy dog "Katie." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rick Talbert, Jr and a brother, Donald H. Talbert. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2900 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm St. 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
