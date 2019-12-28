Dr. James Edward Talbert, Sr. went home to meet his savior December 26, 2019 at this home in Brown Summit, NC at the age of 88 following a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Rohm Talbert and Gusta Floyd Talbert; sisters, Catherine Talbert Ross, Ruth Talbert Taylor, Carolyn Talbert Messer; and brothers Gene Talbert and Raymond Talbert. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marion Cook Talbert; daughter, Pamela Talbert Welborn (Stuart); son, James E. (Eddie) Talbert, Jr. (Terrie); grandchildren, Matthew Edward Talbert, Jaime Talbert Richtarik (John), Hannah Welborn Cahoon (Matthew); great-grandchildren: Calvin James (his namesake) Cahoon, Judson Alexander Cahoon and June Rose Richtarik. He was born January 23, 1931 in Kings Mountain, NC. He served his country in the US Army for 10 years. He was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1960 and continued his education at Fruitland Bible Institute. He received the following degrees from Luther Rice Seminary: bachelor of divinity, master of theology, and doctor of ministry, completing his education in 1977. Additionally, a master of science from Trinity Bible College. James organized Covenant International Evangelistic Association in 1978 which was a ministry that reached around the world. He ministered in many countries including Jamaica, Korea, Mexico, Philippines, India, Haiti, and others. Under his direction, Covenant conducted a mission to Appalachia, delivering goods and food to the poor for over 30 years. James was an author of five books. His pastorates included: Enon Baptist, York, SC; Calvary Baptist, Gaffney, SC; Skull Shoals Baptist, Gaffney, SC; Reedy Fork Baptist, Brown Summit, NC; Nansemond River Baptist, Suffolk, VA; Martin Avenue Baptist, Greensboro, NC. He retired from the pastorate at age 83 and continued in his mission work until death. James enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, gardening and music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a kind and unselfish man with deep compassion for others. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Covenant International Evangelistic Association, P.O. Box 110, Brown Summit, NC 27214. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Greensboro, Wesley Long Interventional Radiology and Carolyn Rivers for their care and kindness. James would like you to know "Jesus Never Fails." Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Talbert, Sr., Dr. James Edward
