SEPTEMBER 8, 1937 - DECEMBER 14, 2019 Faye Clapp Tadlock, 82, left this earthly life Sunday, December 14, 2019, at Beacon Place of Greensboro. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19 2019, at McLeansville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 12 p.m. and other times at the home. A Guilford County native, Faye was born on September 8, 1937, daughter of the late J.V. (Pete) Clapp and Alene Farrington Clapp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Robert Vernon Tadlock, Jr. and a sister Linda Lawson. Faye was a member of McLeansville Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, and especially her church family. She retired from C.G.R. Products. Survivors include her husband Robert Vernon (R.V.) Tadlock; son, Barry Kivette (Paula); daughters Robin Wells (Danny), Kandy Apple (Ricky), and Fonda Reese (Arley); brothers Jerry Clapp (Margaret) and Gary Clapp (Carolyn); sister Betty Scoggins; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to McLeansville Baptist Church. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Road
