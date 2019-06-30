REIDSVILLE SANDY JEE Sykes, 54, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Curis At Reidsville. Sandy was born in Guilford County to Jackson Odell Sykes and Mary Frances McDaniel Sykes. He was a resident of Curis At Reidsville for many years and was a friend to many there. Survivors include his brother, Dale Garner and care giver, Vickie Williams and many special friends. There will be no formal services Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
