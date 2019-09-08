JANUARY 11, 1950 - SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 Elon Dorothy Elizabeth Whitesell Sykes, 69, passed away peacefully on September 6. 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 11, 1950 in Alamance County to the late Howard Anderson Whitesell and Pennie Andrews Whitesell. Dorothy Sykes was the wife to Willis "James" Sykes, Jr. of 46 years who survives. Dorothy was an accounting specialist for 26 years with The Fresh Market in Greensboro and formerly worked with 7 Eleven Corporation for 16 years as a manager and auditor in the Raleigh district. She graduated from Western Alamance High School, 1968 as well as Western Carolina University in 1972. Dorothy was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church and avid Duke fan. Survivors other than her husband, James Sykes, include her sons, Travis Sykes and Cindy Goula Sykes, Michael Sykes and Sabina Bouny; grandchildren, Madison Hobbs, Sierra Sykes, Shannon Hobbs and Levi Sykes; a sister, Patricia Ann Billings; a brother, Clayton Anderson Whitesell and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Alton Alfred Whitesell and his wife, Marlene Friddle Whitesell. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Bethlehem Christian Church by Rev. Todd Felkel with the burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm on Tuesday at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Christian Church, P.O. Box 127, Altamahaw, NC 27202 and Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory,Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
