Noted journalist, editor and teacher Stan Swofford of Greensboro died Tuesday at Wesley Long Hospital, 10 days short of his 78th birthday. Stan was born in North Cove, McDowell County, where he grew up, became a high school basketball star and worked as a guide at Linville Caverns. He enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study journalism, but dropped out before receiving his degree and joined the U.S. Army. He served at Ft. Bennington, GA, and Fort Rucker, AL, before serving a tour in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief and tail gunner. He received several medals for his service. After returning home, Stan completed his degree in journalism at UNC-Chapel Hill and took a job as a reporter at the Durham Herald. In 1968, Irwin Smallwood, managing editor of the Greensboro Daily News, hired him to be chief of the High Point news bureau. He later was reassigned to Greensboro and became an investigative reporter. Swofford gained national attention for his lengthy reporting about the Wilmington 10, a group of high school students led by a black minister who had falsely been imprisoned for burning structures during racial rioting. Stan's reporting got them released from prison and their sentences commuted by Governor James B. Hunt. Stan's reporting on the case brought numerous awards including the national Hillsman Award. It was a finalist for the Pulitizer Prize. Stan retired from the newspaper in 2006 but continued teaching as an instructor in journalism at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. He is the author of one book, Rhino Tough. Stan is survived by his wife, Kay, his son Andrew, of Greensboro, his daughter Katy Moore, her husband Robert, two grandsons, Robert Stanley and William Gordon Moore, of Stokesdale, a brother, Ronald L. Swofford and his wife Joyce of Atlanta, and brother-in-law, Don Hall, and his wife Carole of Florence, SC. Stan's funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive in Greensboro. The family will greet friends after the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made in Stan's honor to Congregational UCC.
