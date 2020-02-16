GREENSBORO William Larry Swindell (Larry), 68, died Friday, February 14, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday at Centenary United Methodist Church, at 2300 W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of William Swindell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

