Haywood Cullen Swindell, 95, died on September 21, 2019. Cullen was born in Edenton, NC. He attended Mars Hill College and was an honor graduate of NC State University. He served his country in WW II as a B-24 bomber pilot with the 15th Air Force Flying Combat from a base in Italy. He was employed by Mock-Judson Hosiery and Kayser-Roth Hosiery, from which he retired after 38 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Summerfield and Guilford Park Presbyterian Church before transferring to First Baptist. Survivors include his son, David W. Swindell of Columbus, Ohio and his daughter, Camille, and granddaughter Lily; daughter, Beth Hawthorne of Marietta, Georgia and her daughter Roxanne. He is also survived by his loving friend and companion, Hilda Scott of Stokesdale. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lib, father James D. Swindell, mother Carolina P. Swindell and sister Carolyn S. Lewis. Private internment will be held at the Guilford Park Presbyterian Church Columbarium. The family requests memorials made to First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358, for Building Fund or Meals on Wheels. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Swindell family. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
